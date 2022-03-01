A missile struck the regional administration building in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday. After the missile hits the building, it burst into flames and reports suggest that significant damages were reported. According to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, an air strike hit directly in front of a government building.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces. Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian student died in Kharkiv during shelling.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelensky says Russian shelling on Kharkiv a 'war crime'

Watch video:

Missile attack on the Kharkiv regional administration, Sumska 64. Grad shelling at residential areas. Putin now in total war with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eXyfA4E4YI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 1, 2022

Indian student killed in Kharkiv city shelling

Earlier today, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city. This was the first Indian casualty in Ukraine. The student was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Official sources said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.

The MEA said Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

