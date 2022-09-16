Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday tomorrow during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The Russian President wished “all the best" to his “dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Additionally, the Russian President on Friday told Indian Prime Minister that he knows about India's position on the Ukraine conflict and “we want all of this to end as soon as possible." Putin told PM Modi, “I know about your position on Ukraine conflict. I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible." Notably, this is the first in-person SCO Summit after the Covid pandemic hit the world, as the last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.
Putin said that “but the other party, the leadership of Ukraine has claimed... that they refuse to engage in the negotiation process. They said they want to achieve their objectives, as they say, on the battlefield militarily. We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there." Putin said that relations between Russia and India are in the nature of privileged strategic partnership and they continue to develop very rapidly.
"We are actively engaging at international platforms. We are in discussion on international issues. Sometimes these issues are something that is not very good news...," he said. In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “today's era is not of war."
PM Modi noted, “today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India, Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades." He further added, “we spoke several times on the phone about India-Russia bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine."
