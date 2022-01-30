Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Sunday took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video where Shakira sees a camera phone for the first time in Japan.

The Paytm founder captioned the tweet as “First time demo to an influential user."

First time demo to an influential user. (Shakira seeing camera phone for first time in Japan)pic.twitter.com/TzLMJMlZnR — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 30, 2022

Shakira, is a Colombian singer and songwriter who is famous worldwide.

“Is that a camera?" Shakira asks all amazed with the then new technology in the gadget. “oh my gosh.. I didn't believe you…" adds the Colombian singer.

The video proceeds with a a background voice saying its a dangerous tool repeatedly.

Japan was always known as the country with the advanced technology, and this video shared has multi layered significance.

A gadget with advanced technology is being shown to a person of influence who could further the usage and thereby productivity of the gadget.

The video could also be nostalgic when in an era of android phones and advanced camera, one could reminiscent the days when camera phones were first introduced to the world.

