Karachi blast: Suicide bomber blows self, kills 3 Chinese nationals. Watch

Karachi blast: Suicide bomber blows self, kills 3 Chinese nationals. Watch1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the 'self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi'
A woman suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a vehicle carrying staff from the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group which operates mainly in Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for the "self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi".
This was confirmed by an official statement by the group's spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English on Telegram
Jeeyand Baloch also said that the mission was the first to be carried out be a female militant.
See the video here
A blast outside a Chinese language institute at the University of Karachi wounded four people on Tuesday, provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon told Geo News. The police are trying to find out whether it was a suicide attack, Geo News added.
In the video a woman can be seen waiting near a turn, when a van, reportedly carrying lecturers to the institute crosses her. This is when she blows herself up.
Karachi police confirmed four people had died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals.
Chinese targets have regularly been attacked by separatists in Balochistan province, where Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Intitiuative.
Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests a suicide bomber was behind the attack. He said the footage from the site showed a person dressed in the woman burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.
