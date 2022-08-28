Watch | Superyacht, worth 63 cr, sinks near Italian coast

Watch | Superyacht, worth ₹63 cr, sinks near Italian coast1 min read . 10:15 PM IST
With the report of superyacht sinking in the sea, the Italian coast Guard quickly sprang into action and rescued all four passengers and five crew members.
A 39.4-meter superyacht on August 20 sank in the Gulf of Squillace, about nine nautical miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. Following the incident, the video has gone viral after the Italian Coast Guard shared it showing dramatic moment.
The superyacht is valued at $7.8 million (over ₹62 crore) and sank into the Ionian Sea.
Here is the video:
With the report of superyacht sinking in the sea, the Italian coast Guard quickly sprang into action and rescued all four passengers and five crew members.
As per details, the vessel -- My Saga -- was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank, reported Bloomberg.
