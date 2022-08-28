Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Watch | Superyacht, worth 63 cr, sinks near Italian coast

Watch | Superyacht, worth 63 cr, sinks near Italian coast

The vessel -- My Saga -- was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank.
1 min read . 10:15 PM ISTLivemint

With the report of superyacht sinking in the sea, the Italian coast Guard quickly sprang into action and rescued all four passengers and five crew members.

A 39.4-meter superyacht on August 20 sank in the Gulf of Squillace, about nine nautical miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. Following the incident, the video has gone viral after the Italian Coast Guard shared it showing dramatic moment.

The superyacht is valued at $7.8 million (over 62 crore) and sank into the Ionian Sea.

ALSO READ: Watch | Viral video shows man catching shark with bare hands

Here is the video:

With the report of superyacht sinking in the sea, the Italian coast Guard quickly sprang into action and rescued all four passengers and five crew members.

As per details, the vessel -- My Saga -- was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank, reported Bloomberg.

