Watch: Tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma unleashes havoc, 4.7 crore lives at stake; survivor says, ‘thankful to be alive’
Severe weather threatens central United States, with millions at risk. Tornadoes and heavy rainfall cause damage and flooding. Emergency services respond as storms continue into April 29.
On April 28, Oklahoma experienced a series of powerful tornadoes, resulting in injuries and widespread damage. The storms struck late on April 27 and early the following day. CNN reported that the National Weather Service reported several tornadoes on the ground across the US state.