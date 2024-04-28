On April 28, Oklahoma experienced a series of powerful tornadoes, resulting in injuries and widespread damage. The storms struck late on April 27 and early the following day. CNN reported that the National Weather Service reported several tornadoes on the ground across the US state.

Authorities in Oklahoma, including the Department of Emergency Management, reported multiple injuries, significant property damage, and issues such as flooding and downed power lines.

The city of Sulphur, located over 80 miles from Oklahoma City, was hit by at least two large tornadoes. The publication reported that the storm prompted flood warnings and urgent calls for residents to take cover.

The state's emergency operations center was activated on April 27 to manage the crisis. Residents were urged to stay alert for possible severe weather. Governor Kevin Stitt emphasised the importance of being prepared and knowing safe shelter locations.

Beyond Oklahoma, the severe weather threat extended from Missouri to Texas, with the Storm Prediction Center indicating a heightened risk of further storms, heavy rain and hail.

Nearly 47 million (4.7 crore) people were at risk, with communities in Nebraska and Iowa already assessing damage from earlier storms, the publication added.

In addition to tornadoes, the storms brought heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential flash flooding. The National Weather Service warned of intense rainfall rates accompanying thunderstorms, which could lead to significant flooding issues.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled across the central United States into April 29. As the situation develops, emergency services continue to respond to reports of damage and assist affected communities, CNN reported.

‘Thankful to be alive’

Omaha resident Jason Sunday spoke to CNN affiliate KETV about the experience.

View Full Image Jon Alexander, bottom left, walks back to his house at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. A tornado on Friday damaged the roof and trees on the property. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) (AP)

“We were in the downstairs bathtub, and it was just like the movie said, it was like a freight train," Sunday told KETV. “And you knew the roof was coming off because that was a loud pop and sucking motion. It was pretty scary."

“We’re thankful to be alive. We’re very thankful," Sunday added.

