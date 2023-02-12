A video of miners from the Turkish Coal Corporation rescuing a 5-month-old baby trapped under debris in Hatay's Antakya area has been released. The infant was reportedly under the rubble for 131 hours.

The video was originally shared by Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu Agency. A photo of the baby taken by photojournalist Ercin Ertürk was earlier shared on its website as well.

In the wake of two earthquakes that struck the region on February 6, the death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen steadily since then. The deadliest earthquake in the area has claimed more than 28,000 lives, according to the most recent reports. Thousands of survivors have been left homeless, begging on the streets for food and water in the bitter weather.

Even with the bitter cold adding to the suffering of the millions who are now in urgent need of assistance, tens of thousands of local and foreign rescue personnel are still scouring through the destroyed neighbourhoods.

Hatay'ın Antakya ilçesinde enkaz altında kalan 5 aylık bebek, Türkiye Taşkömürü Kurumuna bağlı madenciler tarafından 131 saat sonra kurtarıldı pic.twitter.com/AntlTAUMyG — ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) February 11, 2023

Some Twitter users expressed surprise and disbelief after seeing the condition of the baby, seen without any dirt or dust. “But very strange she comes out from under the rubble after more then 5 days so clean not one grain of dust in her hair or face or clothes (sic)," wrote one user while another wrote, “The baby can’t be that clean. Bogus." Some other people wonder if the baby is really 5-month-old or not. “That 5 month baby is 4 feet tall or more lol" wrote one user.

Others have shown gratitude for the rescue team. “Bless those who help others by risking their own lives!" wrote a Twitter user.

Since the earthquake, numerous people are still being rescued alive from the rubble. Earlier, experts had anticipated that, depending on their injuries and the weather, they would survive for up to a week or more. The majority of rescues take place during the first 24 hours of an earthquake, according to disaster medicine experts who spoke to the Associated Press. The number of fatalities is increasing, but miracle stories of survival keep popping up.