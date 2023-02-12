Watch: Turkish miners rescue 5-month-old baby trapped under rubble for 131 hours
The baby was rescued after having been trapped under the rubble for 131 hours.
A video of miners from the Turkish Coal Corporation rescuing a 5-month-old baby trapped under debris in Hatay's Antakya area has been released. The infant was reportedly under the rubble for 131 hours.
