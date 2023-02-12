Watch: Turkish miners rescue 5-month-old baby trapped under rubble for 131 hours

Some Twitter users expressed surprise and disbelief after seeing the condition of the baby, seen without any dirt or dust. “But very strange she comes out from under the rubble after more then 5 days so clean not one grain of dust in her hair or face or clothes (sic)," wrote one user while another wrote, “The baby can’t be that clean. Bogus." Some other people wonder if the baby is really 5-month-old or not. “That 5 month baby is 4 feet tall or more lol" wrote one user.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}