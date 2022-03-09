Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Over the centuries, in times of conflict, music has been one of the biggest tools of resistance. It has given people peace and also the strength to go on. And, the Russia-Ukraine war cannot be an exception. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enter the 14th day, a video went viral where a Ukrainian military band was seen playing Bobby McFerrin's Don’t Worry Be Happy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standing in front of the Odessa Opera and Ballet Theatre, the band in the military uniform was seen playing the song, while the Ukrainian flags wave along.

In the latest news coming from Ukraine, an official said that at least ten people were killed when Russian forces 'open fired' at civilians in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed 2 million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations.

"Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including the besieged southern port city of Mariupol," said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

“Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including the besieged southern port city of Mariupol," said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

She further said that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.

