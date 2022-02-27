WATCH: Ukraine President's old videos goes viral overnight. Here's why

WATCH: Ukraine President's old videos goes viral overnight. Here's why2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- The Ukrainian president was an actor and starred in the show named ‘Servant of the People’
President Volodymyr Zelensky has won hearts and created debates since 2019 when he became the "accidental' president of Ukraine after winning by 73% majority. Zelensky used to be a comedian and an actor before he took charge of the country.
He was an actor and starred in the show named ‘Servant of the People’. His old videos have gone viral over social media overnight. Zelensky has refused to leave Ukraine along with his family amid a war situation that Russia has unleashed.
On US's offer to evacuate, Zelensky demanded ammunition and not a flight.
Among the viral videos, one is a clip from that show.
In this show, Zelensky essayed the character of a school teacher who accidentally becomes Ukraine’s president after his rant against the government goes viral.
In the viral video set in a classroom, shared first by The Recount, part of the rant delivered by Zelenskyy’s character can be seen. “Why do our politicians come to power and make the same mistakes? It’s because they are mathematicians. The only thing they know is how to divide, add and multiple their own wealth," the character said.
“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!" the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones," the character added.
Dancing with the star
Another video shows Zelensky as a dancer as the Internet got to know that in 2006 Zelensky had won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars.
The other video, also shared by The Recount, is a part of Zelensky’s inauguration speech of 2019. “After my victory at this election, my six-year-old son said ‘Hey Pop, I was watching TV, they say Zelenskyy is the president. So it means I am the president too?" he said.
“...later I understood the truth. Because every one of us is the president now," he had said.
