Watch: Ukrainian missile hits Russian tank, crew miraculously survive landmine

A Russian tank roaming in the Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine ran over two landmines before having been destroyed by a Ukrainian missile, The Telegraph reported. The tank is then hit by a Ukrainian missile. However, the crew members survive miraculously, drone footage shows. The incident occurred in May. The tank was firing on Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk area. The Russian military is currently attacking the region nonstop.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}