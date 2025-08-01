WATCH | Ukrainian soldier escapes from Russian soil on e-bike delivered by drone

A video has surfaced on social media showing an injured Ukrainian soldier escaping on an electric bike from Russian soil.

The soldier, identified by the call sign “Tanker", had been holding the line for 5 days at position 360 near the front line in Siversk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

As the soldier was unable to evacuate on his own due to injuries, he was delivered a 40-kilogramme electric bike by a drone directly to his position.

In the video released by Ukraine’s Rubizh Brigade, a heavy-lift drone can be seen lowering the electric bike directly to Tanker’s position.

According to media reports, rescue attempts by the Ukrainian forces were too risky, as Russian troops were positioned on all fronts.

“Our drones covered us from above as best as they could," Tanker said. “Then they threw two gas cylinders straight into our hole and a lighter. We caught fire."

The escape took place as Russian forces launched deadly missile attacks on Kyiv, killing at least 16 people.

Mykola Hrytsenko, the Ukrainian brigade’s Chief of Staff, said the ground rescue was impossible due to the terrain and active fighting in the area. So, his team devised an alternative: airlifting the 40kg bike to help the soldier escape.

The first two delivery attempts were unsuccessful as one drone was shot down, while another overheated due to the weight. On the third attempt, the drone successfully delivered the bike to Tanker, Hrytsenko added.

“The enemy was in front, behind, and on both flanks. Completely surrounded," Hrytsenko said.

Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates Russia's military advance in Ukraine accelerated for a fourth straight month in July, its greatest since November, reported news agency AFP.

In one month, the Russian army took 713 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, while Kyiv reclaimed 79 square kilometres.

This has resulted in a net gain of 634 square kilometres for Russia compared with 588 square kilometres in June, 507 square kilometres in May, 379 square kilometres in April, and 240 square kilometres in March.