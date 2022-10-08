Watch: US cop fires at teenager eating hamburger in car in Texas, gets sacked

The video shows that a San Antonio cop is repeatedly firing at the boy who had been sitting in his car and eating a hamburger, that was parked beside the road.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After a video surfaced of teenager eating a hamburger in his car surfaced on the social media, a Texas cop was sacked for indiscriminately shooting him.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After a video surfaced of teenager eating a hamburger in his car surfaced on the social media, a Texas cop was sacked for indiscriminately shooting him.
The video shows that a San Antonio cop is repeatedly firing at the boy who had been sitting in his car and eating a hamburger, that was parked beside the road.
The video shows that a San Antonio cop is repeatedly firing at the boy who had been sitting in his car and eating a hamburger, that was parked beside the road.
When the cop opens the door of the parked vehicle, the video shows that he asks the teenager to get out. When the teenager asks the reason, the cop tried to to grab him and within seconds, the cop begins firing relentlessly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When the cop opens the door of the parked vehicle, the video shows that he asks the teenager to get out. When the teenager asks the reason, the cop tried to to grab him and within seconds, the cop begins firing relentlessly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Shot fired"- the cop repeated as the teenager closed the door of his car and drives away. The video was tweeted by social media influencer and healthcare advocate Kendall Brown.
"Shot fired"- the cop repeated as the teenager closed the door of his car and drives away. The video was tweeted by social media influencer and healthcare advocate Kendall Brown.
According to the AP report, the incident happened at a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos was quoted as saying.
According to the AP report, the incident happened at a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos was quoted as saying.
The teenager, Erik Cantu (17), was struck by the gunfire and has suffered injuries. The police found him and another passenger – who was unharmed – had stopped nearby after fleeing the scene.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The teenager, Erik Cantu (17), was struck by the gunfire and has suffered injuries. The police found him and another passenger – who was unharmed – had stopped nearby after fleeing the scene.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cantu -- who was initially charged with evading police and aggravated assault -- is now recovering at a hospital. A Texas prosecutor said Friday there was not enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.
Cantu -- who was initially charged with evading police and aggravated assault -- is now recovering at a hospital. A Texas prosecutor said Friday there was not enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.
“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation," Bexar County District attorney Joe Gonzales said.
“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation," Bexar County District attorney Joe Gonzales said.
Brennand, who had been on the force for less than one year, violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, Campos said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Brennand, who had been on the force for less than one year, violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, Campos said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car" before the arrival of backup officers that Brennand had requested, Campos said.
“The officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car" before the arrival of backup officers that Brennand had requested, Campos said.
“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night," Police Chief William McManus was quoted as telling state-run WOAI-TV.
“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night," Police Chief William McManus was quoted as telling state-run WOAI-TV.
“I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting."