Watch | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after controversial visit

Leaving a trail of anger from the Chinese government over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own, the United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan on Wednesday, after pledging solidarity with the country and hailing its democracy, Reuters reported. Notably, the US House Speaker, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched stop in Taiwan late on Tuesday after visits to Singapore and Malaysia, was scheduled to continue her Asian tour with stops in South Korea and Japan, the report said. Her plane took off from an airport in the capital Taipei at around 6 p.m.(1000 GMT) local time, the report said.

