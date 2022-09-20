Airplane crashes have more often than not caused by natural circumstances or disasters. The circumstances also include birds flying! A video that has resurfaced on social media shows how a US military jet crashed into a residential area after a flew into the fighter jet.

The accident happened exactly a year ago on 19 September, 2021. The video that runs for one minute and seventeen seconds shows that the fighter jet goes up in flames as soon as it crashes midway.

The US fighter jet had crashed near Lake Worth during landing approach. The T-45C Goshawk was conducting a training exercise when the 4.5-pound bird ingested into the jet's single engine. This happened as the plane descended towards a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, according to a report in Fox News.

The video shows that a bird flew right into the jet and immediately the pilot is heard shouting that there is an emergency.

Lake Worth, Texas: New video released by the military shows the moment a bird flew into a military jet last year, which caused it to crash into a Lake Worth neighborhood and cause major damage to a home.



The crash happened back on September 19, 2021

The pilot is first heard saying they would try to make it to the runway, but then says they are not going to make it. An alarm sound is also heard in the cockpit video. There were two people in the plane - an instructor and a student - and both ejected before the crash, the news outlet further stated.

Out of the three homes, Chris Sellers' family had the luckiest escape as the jet's engine landed inches away from the spot where he was sitting with his 9-year-old daughter.

Sky News said the damage was worth 41 million pound when the jet dropped from the sky.

An investigation was launched days after the crash but a year later, it is still unclear what caused the plane to go down.

