Watch: US President mixes up Cambodia and Colombia in latest high-profile gaffe
- The US leader, who is in Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, made this gaffe during his speech
US president Joe Biden mixed up Columbia with Cambodia in his latest high-profile slip-up on Sunday.
The US leader, who is in Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, made this gaffe during his speech.
Biden said, "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the prime minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us".
Biden was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 10-member regional bloc.
After that Biden raised concerns regarding Chinese activities at the Cambodian Ream Naval Base.
US President, who met Cambodia's PM Sen in Phnom Penh, thanked Cambodia's PM for supporting Ukraine at the United Nations and also discussed the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar. He expressed appreciation for Cambodia's leadership of ASEAN during a challenging year.
President Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to the Cambodian people and their aspirations for a more prosperous, democratic, and independent country.
Before coming to Cambodia, the US president took a tour to Egypt to attend CoP27 where he apologises for the US pullout from Paris Climate Accord under Trump.
Biden's tongue slip moment has come just weeks after he made a blunder when he asked, "if a deceased congresswoman was in the audience".
This blunder was made at a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health in Washington after apparently forgetting that Jackie Walorski, the former Republican representative for the state of Indiana, died in a car crash in August.
This blunder was made at a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health in Washington after apparently forgetting that Jackie Walorski, the former Republican representative for the state of Indiana, died in a car crash in August.