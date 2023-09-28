US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has won the hearts of the netizens after sharing a video of his hidden musical talent. During the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative on 27 September, Blinken sang the 1954 song Hoochie Coochie Man. The US Secretary also shared the video of him singing and playing guitar on the X platform.

“I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch the State Department’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative," Secretary Blinken tweeted.

In the three-minute and 57-second video, Blinken was seen singing the Hoochie Coochie Man, which was written by Willie Dixon and recorded by Muddy Waters. The song is primarily a reference to the hoodoo folk magic elements.

The video of Blinken's outstanding performance has amassed more than seven lakh views and garnered over 15,000 likes.

A user asked, 'Why isn’t this man POTUS?', means President of the United States.

Other people showered heaps of praise on Blinken's video.