US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launches Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, showcasing his own musical talent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has won the hearts of the netizens after sharing a video of his hidden musical talent. During the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative on 27 September, Blinken sang the 1954 song Hoochie Coochie Man. The US Secretary also shared the video of him singing and playing guitar on the X platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch the State Department’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative," Secretary Blinken tweeted.

In the three-minute and 57-second video, Blinken was seen singing the Hoochie Coochie Man, which was written by Willie Dixon and recorded by Muddy Waters. The song is primarily a reference to the hoodoo folk magic elements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The video of Blinken's outstanding performance has amassed more than seven lakh views and garnered over 15,000 likes.

A user asked, 'Why isn’t this man POTUS?', means President of the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other people showered heaps of praise on Blinken's video.

Blinken launched the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy and support the US’ broader foreign policy goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Global Music Diplomacy Initiative aims to leverage public-private partnerships to create a music ecosystem that expands economic equity and the creative economy, ensures societal opportunity and inclusion, and increases access to education.

It will build on current public diplomacy music programs to create public-private partnerships with American companies and non-profits to use music to meet the moment, convey American leadership globally, and create connections with people worldwide.

The Secretary announced the American Music Mentorship Program, the Fulbright-Kennedy Center Visiting Scholar Award in Arts and Science, and efforts to bring American music and lyrics into classrooms across the world as part of the United States’ investment in English-language learning worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The American Music Mentorship Program, a partnership between the US Department of State and the Recording Academy, will bring international mid-career music industry professionals, which may include musical artists, to the US for mentorship and networking opportunities, to cultivate a professional music industry ecosystem locally and globally, to support creative talent, and to strengthen the creative economy globally.

The Fulbright Program, the US’ flagship international academic exchange program, will collaborate with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to create a new fellowship opportunity for foreign scholars.

The department will also incorporate music into its existing $40 million investment in English-language learning worldwide, including through exchanges, curriculum, and scholarships to provide access to English-learning classes for promising students between the ages of 13 and 20 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!