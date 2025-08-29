Watch video: F-16 fighter jet crashes during training for Radom Air Show in Poland, pilot killed

In a horrific incident, a F-16 fighter jet on Thursday crashed during training for the Radom Air Show in Poland and the pilot was killed.

According to the details, the aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT and damaged it. Following this, the Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.

Government spokesman Adam Szlapka confirmed the pilot's death on social media platform X but gave no further details.

Here's the video:

Poland's defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that a Polish Army pilot died in the tragedy.

“In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died – an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to His memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences. This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army,” he wrote in a post on X.

Wladyslaw also added that he has reached the scene of the crash.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, expressing condolences for the family of the deceased pilot, wrote on X, “In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish pilot was killed. Rest in peace! To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart.”

The Polish Army said that the death of their air force pilot is a “great loss” for Poland. “With great sadness, we received the news of the tragic death of the F-16 pilot, an officer of the Polish Army. This is a great loss for Poland and the entire Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Honor to His memory,” it said in a statement on X.

The crash involved a fighter jet from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poland's Poznan, reported Reuters quoting the country's General Command of the Armed Forces. It added that no bystander was injured in the accident.