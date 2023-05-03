Drone attack over Kremlin: Watch video footage showing smoke emerging from a building2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:21 PM IST
The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a ‘terrorist act’ and said Russian military and security forces ‘disabled’ the drones before they could strike
A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex
