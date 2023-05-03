A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex

"The Russian president was not harmed as a result of the terrorist attack. His schedule has not changed and continues as usual," the press service said.

According to the press service, this night "the Kiev regime carried out an attempt to deliver a strike by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the Russian president." "Two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the Kremlin," it said.

#WATCH | Russia today alleged that there were attempts by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin, saying it was a "terrorist attack" while claiming it shot down drones over the residence of Putin



"As a result of timely actions taken by military and special services using electronic warfare systems, the drones were disabled," the Kremlin stated. "Their fall and the fragments scattered around on the territory of the Kremlin caused no casualties or material damage," the press service stressed.

The Russian president on Tuesday worked in St. Petersburg, where he gave the go-ahead to resume tram traffic in Mariupol via video link, held a meeting with the government and a number of other working meetings. Putin also met in person with famous Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who marked his 70th birthday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that on Wednesday Putin is working in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, where he met with Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin.

Moscow will be ready to respond to Kiev’s attempt to carry out a drone attack on the Kremlin whenever and wherever it sees fit, the Russian presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit," the statement reads.

According to the statement, "last night, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles."

The Kremlin noted that it was "a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests."