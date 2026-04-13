WATCH Video: Japan volcano erupts — Sakurajima eruption sends massive ash plume 3,400m into sky

A powerful eruption at Sakurajima volcano on April 11, 2026, has triggered widespread disruption across southern Japan.

The eruption from the Minamidake crater sent ash plumes soaring up to 3,400 meters into the sky, blanketing large parts of Kagoshima Prefecture in volcanic ash. The explosive event was followed by smaller blasts.

Travel chaos: Flights grounded, roads shut Authorities issued an urgent travel alert as the eruption disrupted transportation networks across the region.

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Flights at Kagoshima Airport and nearby hubs were grounded or delayed due to ash clouds posing serious risks to aircraft.

Road closures were also reported in Kagoshima, as well as surrounding areas such as Tarumizu and Kanoya, where ash accumulation made driving hazardous. Public transport services faced delays and rerouting.

Evacuations in place The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the volcanic alert level to Level 3, warning residents not to approach the volcano due to risks of falling rocks, pyroclastic flows, and continued ashfall.

Local authorities activated evacuation protocols in high-risk zones, while emergency teams were deployed to monitor the situation and assist affected communities.

Ashfall impacts health, homes, and crops Heavy ashfall spread across communities, including the city of Kagoshima, located about 10 km from the volcano.

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Residents were advised to remain indoors, wear masks, and use protective eyewear to guard against respiratory issues.

Ash accumulation has affected homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, while posing a serious threat to agriculture—particularly crops such as citrus fruits and rice. Cleanup efforts are expected to take weeks as ash continues to fall.

Economic and tourism disruption The eruption has impacted the broader Kyushu region, a key economic and tourism hub.

Tourist attractions around Sakurajima have been temporarily closed, and authorities have urged travelers to reconsider visits until conditions stabilize. The disruption is likely to affect local businesses dependent on tourism.

Part of a larger volcanic system Sakurajima lies within the Aira Caldera, part of the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire.” The region is known for frequent volcanic activity, though the latest eruption stands out for its intensity and widespread impact.

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