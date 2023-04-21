Home / News / World /  Watch: Kate Middleton bursts into laughter as Prince William attends customer call at Indian restaurant
Prince William surprised a customer at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he answered the phone to take a booking. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in the city to celebrate its diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries. During their visit, the couple stopped by the Indian Streatery, an authentic family-run independent restaurant.

The Indian Streatery is an independent family-run restaurant that opened in 2017. It began as a street food stall in Digbeth and has since gained a loyal following for its authentic Indian street food and British-Asian fusion cuisine. The restaurant also serves some of the Sharma family's favourite dishes.

A video of the incident, posted on Twitter by the Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English, shows William laughing as he answers the phone and speaks to the customer. Despite getting the street name wrong, William was able to confirm the booking for two people, with a time slot allocated for 2:30 pm, and the couple would be seated at quarter past two.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was seen bursting into laughter as William attempted to satisfy the customer’s queries but seemed to fail quite a bit. A man named Mr Aggarwal was the customer who made the call, answered by Prince William. 

He was taken aback when he later found out that the booking had been made by the Prince. Aggarwal shared that he did not recognize William's voice as it was the first time he had heard him on the phone, and he initially thought someone else had taken his booking.

“The punch line is that the couple turned up half an hour later (after William and Kate had gone) to eat and had no idea they had been speaking to him. Even the restaurant owner thought William was winding her up at first and pretending to speak to a customer," English tweeted.

The amusing incident left everyone in attendance amused, and William even apologised to the staff if he had sent the customers "somewhere else." Later that day, when the customer turned up for their reservation, they were surprised to discover that they had been speaking to the future king.

Even the restaurant owner thought that William was joking when he took the booking. The heir to the throne seemed to have a knack for the restaurant business, with one of the owners suggesting that he could be a front-of-house manager.

