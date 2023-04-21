Watch: Kate Middleton bursts into laughter as Prince William attends customer call at Indian restaurant2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Kate Middleton and Prince William visited The Indian Streatery, an independent family-run restaurant that opened in 2017.
Prince William surprised a customer at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he answered the phone to take a booking. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in the city to celebrate its diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries. During their visit, the couple stopped by the Indian Streatery, an authentic family-run independent restaurant.
