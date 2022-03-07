Watch video: Man climbs Russian tank waving Ukrainian flag as crowd cheers

Watch video: Man climbs Russian tank waving Ukrainian flag as crowd cheers1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, at least 331 civilians have been killed in the war, but the numbers could be even higher
Amidst the war situation, as Russia continues to strike down Ukrainian cities, a new video went viral that shows a Ukrainian citizen climbing on a tanker and with a flag of the country in hand. He starts waving the same as the crowd starts cheering him.
Watch video here:
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, at least 331 civilians have been killed in the war, but the numbers could be even higher. More than 1.4 million people have fled Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia continues to strike different cities across the country.
On the other hand, western states will announce more sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday during a visit to Romania.
"We have imposed with Romania through the EU very important, severe sanctions, and there will be more sanctions announced very soon," Joly told a news conference, adding that G7 countries and the European Union were looking at further restrictions but without elaborating.
