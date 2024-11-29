A man was pushed by security forces in Pakistan from a stack of cargo containers during protests over the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The man was praying on the top of the container when the security forces "brutally pushed him off from a height equivalent to three storeys", a BBC report said, citing Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The party stated that the incident was one of the examples of brutality by police.

There is no update on the condition of the man.

The incident occurred at the corner of Jinnah and Attaurk avenues in Islamabad on Tuesday, the report said.

The video of the incident has emerged on social media. In the viral video clip, officers could be seen carrying shields with a symbol indicating their affiliation with Pakistani Rangers. They went towards a man who kneeled on the top of the container and pushed him.

The man was trying to cling to the containers before falling from the edge.

Around six people, including four security officials and two civilians, died during the protests.

Several supporters of Imran Khan staged a protest in Central Islamabad demanding the release the former prime minister on Tuesday.

The protestors claimed they would not leave the capital until Khan was released. The former PM was arrested on various criminal charges, including fraud.

When the protestors reached Democracy Square on Tuesday, the police pushed them back by firing tear gas.

The protests were “temporarily suspended” because of the “government's brutality," the report said, citing a PTI statement.

The party claimed that the government of Pakistan had launched an assault on people protesting peacefully by “firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible,” it added.

The party also stated that many of its workers were killed during the protests and demanded an investigation.

The nearby hospitals have confirmed that four civilian bodies with gunshot wounds were received, the report said.

The Pakistani police have arrested over 500 PTI supporters, it added citing local media.

The capital city has been under lockdown, and heavy security has been deployed due to the protests.