Watch | Violent confrontation: With axes and knives, Chinese troops attack Philippine naval vessels in South China Sea

  • A violent clash took place between the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Filipino sailors in the South China Sea. In a video shared by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a CCG personnel was caught on camera brandishing an axe during the humanitarian rotation and resupply mission.

Updated05:30 PM IST
A Chinese Coast Guard personnel caught on camera brandishing an axe during an attack on Philippines marine vessels. (Videograb)
A Chinese Coast Guard personnel caught on camera brandishing an axe during an attack on Philippines marine vessels. (Videograb)

A violent confrontation took place between the Filipino sailors and the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) in the South China Sea on June 17, after the latter allegedly attacked a Philippines marine vessel with ‘bladed weapons’

The clash took place on Monday when Philippine forces attempted to resupply marines stationed on a derelict warship at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) at Ayungin Shoal amid Beijing's stepping up efforts to assert its claims to the disputed area. 

The Philippine military on Wednesday released footage which showed small boats crewed by Chinese sailors shouting, brandishing an axe, waving knives and using sticks to hit an inflatable boat.

“In a brazen act of aggression, the CCG obstructed the AFP's critical humanitarian rotation and resupply operations at BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal on June 17, employing physical attacks, bladed weapons, blaring sirens, and blinding strobe lights,” said the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The army further stated that despite facing overwhelming numbers and harassment from the CCG, Filipino troops valiantly fought back and defended their position. “The AFP maintains professionalism and steadfast commitment to uphold international law and preserve peace in the region.”

In a Facebook post shared by the Armed Forces Philippines, General Romeo Brawner, the Chief of Staff, accused the Chinese coast guards of acting Like Pirates.

“Only pirates do this. Only pirates board, steal, and destroy ships, equipment, and belongings,” said Romeo Brawner.

“The good thing is that we fought. The Chinese Coast Guard personnel had bladed weapons and our personnel fought with bare hands. That is what’s important. We were outnumbered and their weapons were unexpected but our personnel fought with everything that they had,” General Brawner added.

According to an AFP report, a Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the clash, in which the Chinese Coast Guard confiscated or destroyed Philippine equipment, including guns, according to the Philippine military.

When asked about the videos on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Manila's comments on the clash were “totally bogus accusations that confuse black with white,” AFP reported.

He blamed the Philippines for the confrontation, saying they had "escalated tensions" and accused them of ramming Chinese boats.

