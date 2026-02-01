Watch viral video: Thieves carry out daylight robbery at jewellery store in London; racist comments flood social media

Masked thieves carried out a bold daylight robbery at a jewellery store in west London, leaving staff and passers-by shocked. The incident took place on 31 January morning at Gregory & Co, a family-run jeweller in Richmond.

Viral videos shared on social media show two men dressed in black attacking the shop window with a large hammer. When the glass did not break easily, one man tried to pull it apart by hand.

The men then grabbed jewellery from the display and stuffed the items into a blue carrier bag. Inside the shop, staff members tried to remove valuables to prevent further theft. One employee was even seen striking the attackers with a box in an attempt to scare them away.

After looting the display, the two suspects ran off down the street as stunned onlookers watched. A nearby shop worker said the attackers appeared suddenly and acted quickly.

“The two guys appeared out of nowhere, carrying a large sledgehammer and a bag. They then started smashing the jeweller's window up,” The Sun quoted them as saying.

“They made off with what looks like thousands of pounds' worth of goods. Sadiq Khan insists London is ‘the safest city in the world’. Does this look safe to you?” asked one user while sharing a video of the incident.

“If a Government can't protect citizens and their property against VIOLENCE, vandalism and theft, there is little point in having a government at all,” another user quoted former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Why is nobody even trying to stop them?” wondered another.

One user alleged, “The Mayor of London probably employs them.”

“10 dollars says those guys are not native,” came from another.

More racist remarks followed: “Import the third world, become the third world.”

“The Police are busy arresting people for Facebook Posts or for wearing an English Flag to a demonstration. England, you are historic soon, as the England we knew and respect,” posted another user.

One user pointed out, “They are so dumb they don't realise that jewellery that is on display like that is 9 times out of ten, actually mock fake jewellery that matches the real jewellery they have in a vault, for this exact reason. They just made off with a ton of dress-up jewellery.”

“A jewellery store robbery in broad daylight as people watch in shock. This is the new normal,” came another sarcastic comment.

Another racist comment says, “Next, the criminal migrants will rob Windsor Palace. Mark my word. Come back to this post once they have, and I'll say I told you so. It's just a matter of time. Goodbye, UK. The great takeover.”

Another robbery in London Last week, six suspects wearing motorcycle helmets carried out a violent robbery at the Bucherer boutique in Knightsbridge. They used weapons, including machetes, to threaten the staff.

The gang used a stolen motorcycle to ram into the shop. They left it inside before escaping on four mopeds parked outside.

The Metropolitan Police said no one was injured. Officers were called shortly after the raid began. The Flying Squad, still trying to trace the suspects, has appealed for witnesses.

"Officers were on scene within minutes, and investigators are working at a pace to piece together the offenders' movements. We are determined to find those involved and bring them to justice as swiftly as possible," the BBC quoted Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Scott Mather as saying.