After viral videos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin facing humiliation by waiting for global leaders before meeting, another video has shown how the president received an awkward silence instead of cheerful applaud after he concluded his speech at a program.

In the video, Vladimir Putin was seen experiencing giving his speech in Russian. During his address, he took a pause for some time, probably he was expecting the audience to react to the speech by clapping. However, he met with an awkward silence. Vladimir Putin continued his speech and completed it with a smile on his face, but the hall continued to remain silent in an awkward fashion. The incident took place at a ceremony to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.

The video was shared by Anton GerashchenkoAnton Gerashchenko who is an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs. While sharing the video on Twitter, he said, “No one applauded Putin after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin."

The Ukrainian minister also mocked Russian President by taking the notice to how “Putin waited for applause as he finished talking but none came."

In the video, Vladimir Putin was addressing a ceremony of foreign ambassadors and can be seen smiling slightly before he ends his speech. After the conclusion of his address, he and the ambassadors exchanged brief nods. However, the ceremony ended as Putin returned from he podium after wishing the ambassadors ‘all the best’ in English.

In the Russian speech given by Vladimir Putin at the event, he targeted the new United Sates and European Union ambassadors, reported HT. He also said that they were responsible for tarnishing the relation with Russia after it began the Ukrainian invasion. He also alleged US to be responsible for the Ukraine invasion as US support for a Ukraine revolution in 2014 led to an “ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis."

There has been no official confirmation about the absence of any applaud after Putin's speech was a show of protest or a mere protocol. However, Vladimir Putin had faced humiliation from other global leaders when he was kept waiting before meeting them.