Watch: Vladimir Putin faces an awkward silence after addressing a meeting2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
In another incident of humiliation, Vladimir Putin met with an awkward silence instead of an cheerful applaud after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin
After viral videos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin facing humiliation by waiting for global leaders before meeting, another video has shown how the president received an awkward silence instead of cheerful applaud after he concluded his speech at a program.
