Watch: Vladimir Putin faces an awkward silence after addressing a meeting

In the video, Vladimir Putin was seen experiencing giving his speech in Russian. During his address, he took a pause for some time, probably he was expecting the audience to react to the speech by clapping. However, he met with an awkward silence. Vladimir Putin continued his speech and completed it with a smile on his face, but the hall continued to remain silent in an awkward fashion. The incident took place at a ceremony to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.