Watch | Vladimir Putin greets Indian troop aboard INS Tabar on Russia’s Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to the Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Tabar on Sunday, as the ship participated in Russia's Navy Day celebrations. Putin oversaw the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and offered his congratulations to the Russian Navy sailors.

This annual parade, a tradition since 2017, celebrates the Navy's role in national defense. This year's event featured 20 Russian surface ships, gunboats, four sailing vessels, and a submarine. Participating foreign vessels included India's INS Tabar, Algeria's training ship Soummam, and China's destroyer Jiaozuo.

Approximately 2,500 troops also took part in the march through St. Petersburg.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#INSTabar, arrived at St Petersburg, Russia to a warm welcome ceremony by the #RuFN. The ship's visit to Russia incl participation in 328th #RussianNavyDay celebration, professional interactions & conduct of PASSEX b/n both navies."

"This visit further strengthens #maritime cooperation b/n the two nations, underpinned by the #interoperability b/n the navies & is aligned to GoI's policy of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam," it added.

The Mumbai-based Talwar-class frigate was born not far from St. Petersburg, where today's celebrations were taking place.



INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, according to Ministry of Defence press release. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, which is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command

The Russian combat ships that participated in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River also included the the Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette Odintsovo, the Project 20380 missile corvette Boiky, Project 12700 coastal minesweeper Alexander Obukhov, the Project 21631 missile corvettes Grad, Naro-Fominsk, Grad Sviyazhsk and Serpukhov, the Project 23550 icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin and the Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class large diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk, according to TASS report.