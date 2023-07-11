Watch: Volcanic eruption begins near Iceland's capital

A volcanic eruption began near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Monday, marking the third time in two years that lava has erupted in the area. The eruption occurred in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, about 30 kilometres southwest of the capital.

"The eruption is taking place in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur ('Little Ram' in Icelandic) from which smoke is escaping in a north-westerly direction," Iceland's Met Office noted. Reportedly, lava seems to be emerging out of ruptures which are around 200 metres long. News agency Bloomberg quoting geophysicist Benedikt Ofeigsson said that the eruption does not seem very powerful but it is generating smoke consistently, mostly of steam.

Meanwhile, Professor of Volcanology at University of Iceland Thorvaldur Thordarson told news agency AFP that there are three fissures with lava which are running in all directions. He also noted that this is a low intensity, effusive eruption meaning it will not lead to widespread threats owing to explosive activity but could be a threat to the infrastructure if the eruption continues for long.

The uninhabited area also known as Fagradalsfjall volcano has been marred by more than 1,200 earthquakes in the last few days. The area has witnessed two eruptions prior to this one in the last two years alone, first one occurred at March 19, 2021 in the Geldingadalur Valley lasting around six months. The next eruption occurred on August 3, 2022 in the Meradalir valley and lasted around three weeks.

Before the first eruption in 2021, this region had remained dormant for almost eight centuries. However, volcanologists believe the new cycle of increased activity could last many years.

Iceland is home to 30 volcanic systems and over 600 hot springs making it one of the most geologically active places on the planet. Businesses in Iceland use lava as a way to attract tourists using images of lava streams and visits to active areas.

(With inputs from agencies)