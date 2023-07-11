Watch: Volcanic eruption begins near Iceland's capital

The uninhabited area also known as Fagradalsfjall volcano has been marred by more than 1,200 earthquakes in the last few days. The area has witnessed two eruptions prior to this one in the last two years alone, first one occurred at March 19, 2021 in the Geldingadalur Valley lasting around six months. The next eruption occurred on August 3, 2022 in the Meradalir valley and lasted around three weeks.