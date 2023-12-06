Watch: Waitress slaps customers at this restaurant, gets paid for 'special service’
A restaurant in Japan came into limelight for offering harsh slaps on the face to attract customers. The restaurant has adopted a bizarre practice to captivate the attention of people.
YouTube video description on the 'Save Your Money In Japan' channel stated, “The harder the female staff slapped them, the more excited the patrons became. Not only were the patrons not angry, but they appeared to feel more relaxed after getting hit. They would even thank the staff member who smacked them."
Initially, only one female staff member was involved but over time as this service gained popularity, management hired several girls willing for face-smacking service.
Service discontinued
This face-smacking service has long been discontinued after videos of the bizarre service went viral. In a post on X, the restaurant urged customers not to expect operation of face-smacking service and stated, ''Shachihoko-ya currently does not offer slaps. We appreciate the attention it has received today, but we cannot accommodate visits with the intention of receiving slaps. We did not expect old videos to go viral like this, so please understand before coming.''
This controversial smacking service began in 2012 that managed to revive the restaurant's business. This service gained popularity and attracted a number of willing customer who wished to take in the experience.
