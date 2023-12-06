A restaurant in Japan came into limelight for offering harsh slaps on the face to attract customers. The restaurant has adopted a bizarre practice to captivate the attention of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Various restaurants all across the globe in order to attract customer attention have been experimenting with innovative themes and ideas. This bizarre practice caught attention when a video of waitress giving hard slaps to customers surfaced.

Also read: Netizens lambast fans for leaving Ahmedabad stadium after India's WC loss: ‘Terrible thing to do as a host’ The restaurant in the video is ‘Shachihoko-ya in Nagoya,’ where customers pay to receive slaps on their faces before begining their meals. The video shows kimono-dressed waitresses offering slaps to customers for 300 Japanese Yen ( ₹170). The restraunt is also known to offer slaps from specific staff members for a surcharge of 500 yen ( ₹283). The restaurant has gained massive popularity among Japanese men, women and also among foreign tourists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Netizens slam Indian Railways as Diwali rush leaves trains packed with ticketless travellers: ‘I want my refund’ In a social media post on X, a user stated, ''This is Shachihokoya - a restaurant in Nagoya - where you can buy a menu item called 'Nagoya Lady's Slap' for 300 yen.'' The video has garnered thousands of views with hilarious reactions and comments from internet users.

YouTube video description on the 'Save Your Money In Japan' channel stated, “The harder the female staff slapped them, the more excited the patrons became. Not only were the patrons not angry, but they appeared to feel more relaxed after getting hit. They would even thank the staff member who smacked them."

Initially, only one female staff member was involved but over time as this service gained popularity, management hired several girls willing for face-smacking service.

Service discontinued This face-smacking service has long been discontinued after videos of the bizarre service went viral. In a post on X, the restaurant urged customers not to expect operation of face-smacking service and stated, ''Shachihoko-ya currently does not offer slaps. We appreciate the attention it has received today, but we cannot accommodate visits with the intention of receiving slaps. We did not expect old videos to go viral like this, so please understand before coming.''

This controversial smacking service began in 2012 that managed to revive the restaurant's business. This service gained popularity and attracted a number of willing customer who wished to take in the experience.

