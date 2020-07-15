Subscribe
WBBSE announces Class 10 board results
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST ANI

WBBSE Class 10 exam results were announced on Wednesday with a pass percentage of 86.34%, of the total 10,03,666 candidates that appeared in the examination, 8,43,305 have passed the examination

KOLKATA : West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 exam (Madhyamik) results were announced on Wednesday with a pass percentage of 86.34%.

"Of the total 10,03,666 candidates that appeared in the examination, 8,43,305 have passed the examination," the WBBSE said.

Aritra Pal from East Bardhaman has topped with 99.1% marks in the exam.

The WBBSE further informed that the top three districts with the highest pass percentage are East Midnapore (96.59), West Midnapore (92.16), and Kolkata with 91.07%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

