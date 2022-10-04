At a Thailand airport, Himanshu Devgan from India was prevented from carrying gulab jamun . Instead of dumping it in the waste-bin, he did something with it that amazed everyone. Now, a video clip of the incident is winning everyone’s heart on social media.

One of the most typical goods that is left behind at an airport is food because of various prohibitions by different airlines. Although many passengers discard these packaged items, Devgan was happy to share the delicious treat with the Phuket International Airport staff after they had told him he couldn't bring a tin of gulab jamun in his luggage.

Himanshu used Instagram to share the occasion with his followers. He can be seen in the video opening the tin of gulab jamun and giving an airport employee a piece. He wrote, "When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. #Phuketairport #WeareIndians"