'We are not beggars', Pak official says IMF making tough to give loan3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Pakistan: Millions of Pakistanis have found that their purchasing power eroded due to the ongoing economic crisis, while many even struggling to fulfill their basic needs.
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are locked in a debate over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing economic crisis. The government has been trying hard to fulfill all its demands to unlock the USD 1.1 billion bailout package. However, the officials reveal that the administration is quite nervous as it finds it difficult to convince the global lender for the funds.
