‘We are sorry for your loss', Sarah Polley told to return Oscar before...2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 09:16 PM IST
- Polley's 11 year old son went on to joke that Oscar bosses had realised their error on the day the award was given - but wanted to avoid another blunder like La La Land being named winner of Best Picture in 2017 instead of Moonlight
Canadain film-maker Sarah Polley, who was awarded the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last month, was asked to return the award ‘citing’ mistake in a ‘cruel’ April Fools' prank.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×