WHO warns Covid has not forgotten us, says deaths up by 35%1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:28 PM IST
- Living with 15K COVID deaths per week, not acceptable: WHO chief said
Noting that even though it is extremely essential to learn to live with COVID, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Wednesday pointed out, “But we cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week." Further hinting that COVID cases are likely to rise again, he said “We are tired of COVID, but the virus is not."