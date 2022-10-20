‘We can’t go on like this': UK minister as PM Liz Truss clings to power amid rising chaos3 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- Many Conservatives say Truss must resign – but she has remained defiant, saying she is 'a fighter and not a quitter'
The newly elected Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, might be signed up in the book of ministers who suffered the most chaotic parliament during their governance. While economic policies approved by PM Truss faltered taking the economy down for Britain, her prime minister-ship has now been brought into question after two top ministers quit.
The newly elected Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, might be signed up in the book of ministers who suffered the most chaotic parliament during their governance. While economic policies approved by PM Truss faltered taking the economy down for Britain, her prime minister-ship has now been brought into question after two top ministers quit.
Only six weeks into the job, Truss has been forced to abandon almost all of her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.
Only six weeks into the job, Truss has been forced to abandon almost all of her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.
"We can't go on like this," one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters late on Wednesday, of the chaotic scenes in parliament.
"We can't go on like this," one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters late on Wednesday, of the chaotic scenes in parliament.
In a major blow, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned Wednesday after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government."
In a major blow, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned Wednesday after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government."
“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes," she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.
“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes," she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.
A botched economic plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
A botched economic plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Many Conservatives say Truss must resign – but she has remained defiant, saying she is “a fighter and not a quitter."
Many Conservatives say Truss must resign – but she has remained defiant, saying she is “a fighter and not a quitter."
Through the morning, a growing number of Conservative members of Parliament called for Truss to step down and end the chaos.
Through the morning, a growing number of Conservative members of Parliament called for Truss to step down and end the chaos.
“It’s time for the prime minister to go," said lawmaker Miriam Cates. Another, Steve Double, said: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly."
“It’s time for the prime minister to go," said lawmaker Miriam Cates. Another, Steve Double, said: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly."
In just six days she has lost two of the four most senior ministers in government, sat expressionless in parliament as her new finance minister ripped up her economic plans and faced howls of laughter as she tried to defend her record.
In just six days she has lost two of the four most senior ministers in government, sat expressionless in parliament as her new finance minister ripped up her economic plans and faced howls of laughter as she tried to defend her record.
The sight of yet another unpopular prime minister clinging to power underscores just how volatile British politics has become since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union unleashed a battle for the direction of the country.
The sight of yet another unpopular prime minister clinging to power underscores just how volatile British politics has become since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union unleashed a battle for the direction of the country.
Truss became Britain's fourth prime minister in six years after being elected to lead the Conservative Party by its members, not the broader electorate, and with support from only around a third of the party's lawmakers. She promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.
Truss became Britain's fourth prime minister in six years after being elected to lead the Conservative Party by its members, not the broader electorate, and with support from only around a third of the party's lawmakers. She promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.
Her abrupt loss of authority comes as the economy heads into recession and her new finance minister Jeremy Hunt races to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to reassure investors who took fright at Truss's policy proposals.
Her abrupt loss of authority comes as the economy heads into recession and her new finance minister Jeremy Hunt races to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to reassure investors who took fright at Truss's policy proposals.
Government borrowing costs, while lower than they were at the height of the crisis last week, remain elevated as investors question who is in charge and whether Hunt will be able to rebuild confidence in Britain's once-sound economic reputation.
Government borrowing costs, while lower than they were at the height of the crisis last week, remain elevated as investors question who is in charge and whether Hunt will be able to rebuild confidence in Britain's once-sound economic reputation.
Crispin Blunt, a Conservative lawmaker for 25 years, told Reuters the situation was so grave that his colleagues needed to allow one person with experience to take control.
Crispin Blunt, a Conservative lawmaker for 25 years, told Reuters the situation was so grave that his colleagues needed to allow one person with experience to take control.
"Personal considerations and ambition now must be set aside," he said, adding that he would back Hunt as leader.
"Personal considerations and ambition now must be set aside," he said, adding that he would back Hunt as leader.
With opinion polls giving the Labour Party a large and growing lead, many Conservatives now believe their only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion is to replace Truss. But they are divided about how to get rid of her, and over who should replace her.
With opinion polls giving the Labour Party a large and growing lead, many Conservatives now believe their only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion is to replace Truss. But they are divided about how to get rid of her, and over who should replace her.
The party is keen to avoid another divisive leadership contest like the race a few months ago that saw Truss defeat ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Among potential replacements — if only Conservative lawmakers can agree — are Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt.
The party is keen to avoid another divisive leadership contest like the race a few months ago that saw Truss defeat ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Among potential replacements — if only Conservative lawmakers can agree — are Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt.
A national election doesn't have to be held until 2024, and under Conservative Party rules, Truss technically is safe from a leadership challenge for a year. The rules can be changed if enough lawmakers want it. There is fevered speculation about how many lawmakers have already submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote.
A national election doesn't have to be held until 2024, and under Conservative Party rules, Truss technically is safe from a leadership challenge for a year. The rules can be changed if enough lawmakers want it. There is fevered speculation about how many lawmakers have already submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote.