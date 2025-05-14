‘We can’t invite Sinner’ — Pope Leo jokes about Sinner ban at charity tennis match — Here’s how Jannik took it

Just days after being elected, Pope Leo XIV is already making headlines—not just for his role as the head of the Catholic Church, but for his enthusiasm for tennis. Known to be a fan and a regular player, the new pope entertained a light-hearted moment during a meeting with international media on Monday, when journalists suggested organising a charity tennis match.

“But we can’t invite Sinner” In response to the idea, Pope Leo cracked a joke that left the room chuckling: “But we can’t invite Sinner,” he said—an apparent play on the surname of Jannik Sinner, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, and the English meaning of the word "sinner."

The pope’s quip added a touch of levity to the conversation, even though Sinner, an Italian himself, likely wasn’t expecting to be the subject of a Vatican pun.

Sinner responds: “Why do you have to make things difficult?” Jannik Sinner, currently competing at the Italian Open, was asked about the pope’s comments during the tournament. The 23-year-old replied with a smile: “Why do you have to make things difficult for me?”

He continued, “Obviously I heard that he [Pope Leo] played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who likes this sport that we’re playing.”

When asked about the possibility of playing tennis with the pope someday, Sinner left the door open:

“For the future, we’ll see. Who knows?”

A suspended season—and a return The exchange comes as Sinner continues his comeback following a three-month suspension handed down in February by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The ban stemmed from two positive tests for clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid, in March 2024.

Sinner tested positive after Indian Wells and again shortly after, though investigations concluded that the substance was unintentionally ingested. According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), Sinner’s team explained that the substance came from an over-the-counter spray used by a trainer treating a small wound.