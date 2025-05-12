‘We commend PM Modi and Sharif…’: US' BIG praise on India-Pakistan ceasefire efforts; what they said

Commenting on the agreement between India and Pakistan, the U.S. State Department told ANI, “We applaud Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their wisdom, sound judgment, and leadership in opting for a peaceful path.”

Notably, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. Notably, India's Operation Sindoor has achieved all three key objectives--military, political, and psychological, ANI reported citing sources.

“US President Trump and Secretary Rubio continue to urge both countries to maintain a full ceasefire and engage in direct communication. The United States continues to offer its support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future conflict,” US State Department added.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full-scale war.

Announcing on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Misri said the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call on Saturday afternoon, and the next talks are scheduled at 12 noon on May 12.

ANI reported that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 1 spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and made it clear that “India will hit the terrorists in Pakistan” after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

During the night of May 7–8, Pakistan launched an attempt to strike multiple military targets across Northern and Western India—including locations such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj—using drones and missiles.

These threats were successfully intercepted and neutralized by India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas on Thursday, defence sources had told ANI.

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on May 10 targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.