 Pakistan Elections: Liaqat Ali Chattha says, “We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes..” | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan Elections: Liaqat Ali Chattha says, “We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes..”
BackBack

Pakistan Elections: Liaqat Ali Chattha says, “We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes..”

 AFP

The army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), short of a majority, has announced a partnership with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a handful of smaller parties to form the next government.

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results in Peshawar on February 17 (AFP)Premium
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results in Peshawar on February 17 (AFP)

A senior bureaucrat said on Saturday he helped rig Pakistan's elections, a week after polls marred by allegations of manipulation returned no clear winner.

Liaqat Ali Chattha, commissioner of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the country's powerful military has its headquarters, said he would hand himself over to police.

There have been widespread allegations of rigging after authorities switched off the country's mobile phone network on election day and the count took more than 24 hours.

The army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), short of a majority, has announced a partnership with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a handful of smaller parties to form the next government.

Chattha said he personally supervised rigging of votes in Rawalpindi, before stepping down from his post.

"We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats," he told reporters.

"For committing such a heinous crime, I will hand myself over to the police," he said, also implicating the head of the election commission and the country's top judge.

The election commission rejected Chattha's allegations, but said in a statement that it would "hold an enquiry".

Leading advocacy group the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said after Chattha's announcement that the "involvement of the state bureaucracy in rigging in Pakistan is beginning to be exposed".

Candidates from the PML-N and PPP claimed most of the seats in Rawalpindi, sweeping aside candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan -- the target of a sweeping crackdown.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party announced it would stage nationwide protests against the alleged rigging on Saturday.

PTI defied a months-long crackdown that shattered its campaigning and forced candidates to run as independents, gaining more votes than any other party.

But it has been unwilling to enter a coalition with its opponents, paving the way for PML-N to form the next government.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App