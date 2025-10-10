‘We count on Trump’, says Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to suffering people

Maria Corina Machado, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and opposition leader of Venezuela, expressed gratitude for international allies, particularly US President Donald Trump, after receiving the recognition on Friday. She dedicated the honour to the Venezuelan people while highlighting their suffering.

In a post on the social media platform X, Machado wrote, “This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.”

She added, “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote democracy in the country.

In 2024, 58-year-old industrial engineer Machado was barred by Venezuela's courts from running for president. This prevented her from contesting against President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

The Nobel Committee recognised her for "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

This year, 338 candidates, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. While the Nobel Foundation's rules require the nominees' names to stay secret, rumours circulated about Trump's win, as he had repeatedly hinted that he deserved the award.

White House reacts as Trump misses out Following the announcement that Maria Corina Machado would be awarded the Peace Prize instead of Trump, the White House accused the panel of “choosing politics over peace.”