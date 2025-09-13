‘We did not…’: Injured protesters regret destruction in Gen Z protests; Nepal gets its first woman PM, Sushila Karki

Nepal returned to normalcy nearly two days after the sweeping Gen Z protests in the nation, which killed at least 51 people, and injured over 1700 others. Even as the dust settled, some of the injured protesters regretted the destruction of state property, with one of them saying that ‘it was never their intention to destroy government property,’ reported Kathmandu Post.

“We did not destroy government property, nor was our intention," one of the protesters – Liza Adhikari – told the Nepali media outlet.

Ruling party offices, Nepal's ex-PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur were set on fire as the GenZ protests raged through the nation on Monday, September 8.

On Friday night, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, tasked with leading an interim government and restoring political stability.

What's next for Nepal? President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months

Hours after PM Sushila Karki took oath, Nepal's parliament was dissolved. "On the recommendation of the prime minister, the parliament has been dissolved. The election date is March 5, 2026," Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president, told AFP. What were the demands of GenZ protesters? During the press meet with Nepal President and Army Chief, the Gen-Z representatives warned that the political parties should not use the protesters for their vested interests. “This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said.

“There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect,” said Dangal, a representative.

Referring to the violence during the protests, the Gen-Z leaders said, “We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure.”