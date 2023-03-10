'We do not have final decisions,' Pakistan on joining SCO meeting in India4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:38 AM IST
Pakistan is still unsure of attending the official Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting going to be held in Goa on May 4-5. India has sent invitation for the meeting to all the member countries including Pakistan and China
Pakistan on Thursday said that it has yet not decided upon attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa starting on May, 2023.
