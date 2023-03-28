In response to the UK government's crackdown on illegal immigrants, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman reportedly met with slogans of “go away" during their visit to Essex town centre.

The demonstration has come at a time when Sunak’s government is cracking down on immigrants entering the country through illegal channels like small boats.

The incident occurred when the two went around Chelmsford’s High Street with three police officers in preparation for the beginning of an anti-social behaviour drive.

As they were on their way, a bystander began shouting, “Allow migrants into our country. Go away, we don't want you here." The video of the incident has gone viral where a woman could be seen and heard shouting at the PM and the minister. However, both the leaders remained engaged in their conversation with the police officer and didn’t pay heed to the comments.

Soon after the incident, Rishi Sunak addressed a gathering at the Chelmsford Boxing Club and threw light upon his anti-social behaviour action plan. The incident of heckling at the leaders is a small reflection of the opposition the Sunak government is facing for its controversial Illegal Migration Bill that returned to the House of Commons for its committee stage on Monday. The bill is facing flak from a large section of the society including and objections from the liberal as well as the right wings of the Conservative Party.

During his visit, Rishi Sunak called the controversial bill as “robust and effective" and expressed his confidence in it. "The home secretary and I have worked incredibly closely for the last two months to get the legislation exactly right, " he was quoted as saying by Sky News, reported HT.

He also said that that the bill was a tough piece of legislation, the advantages of which people haven't seen. He affirmed that it is important to make the bill effective and will be made soon. The UK Prime Minister also said that it is important for the country to abide by its international obligations.