'We don't want you here,' UK PM Rishi Sunak heckled over controversial Immigration bill2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were reportedly heckled and told to go away by a bystander. The incident happened when the lady began yelling over the leaders to mark her protest over the controversial immigration bill
In response to the UK government's crackdown on illegal immigrants, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman reportedly met with slogans of “go away" during their visit to Essex town centre.
