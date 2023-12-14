Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken about his statement on September 18 in the House of Commons about “credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was meant to deter New Delhi from continuing such actions in the country.

In an interview with the agency Canadian Press, Trudeau said, “We felt that all the quiet diplomacy and all the measures that we put in, and ensured that our security services put in to keep people safe in the community, needed a further level of deterrence, perhaps of saying publicly and loudly that we know, or we have credible reasons to believe, that the Indian government was behind this."

He added, “And, therefore, put a chill on them continuing or considering doing anything like this."

He said the statement was made because “too many Canadians were worried that they were vulnerable".

The Prime Minister also indicated that Canada will reveal evidence concerning Nijjar's killing on June 18 in Surrey, but later.

The Indian government has constituted a high-level probe committee into the American charges, but Ottawa has rejected similar requests. According to India, the US provided it with specific inputs while Canada did not.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament last week, “So the question of equitable treatment to two countries, one of whom has provided inputs and one of whom has not, does not arise."

Additionally, Trudeau said he raised the Nijjar issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September, but that conversation did not prove productive.

He also blamed India of launching an information war. “They chose to attack us and undermine us with a scale of misinformation and disinformation in their media that was comical," he said.

There was no response from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to Trudeau's most recent remarks. India has repeatedly raised the issue of Canada-based Khalistani separatists with Ottawa, but without much success. In India, the movement for an independent Sikh state is all but dead, but fringe groups in Canada keep it alive. It was the Khalistani terrorists who carried out the worst terror act in Canada during the peak of the movement, when Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to Bombay was bombed in 1985, killing 329 people, including 268 Canadians. According to Trudeau, Canada will reveal evidence about the Indian connection to Nijjar’s killing in Surrey later this year.

Citing the indictment in a US federal court of an Indian national to an alleged plot to kill Sikhs for Justice or SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and why Canada has not made similar information public, Trudeau said, “Canada is investigating a murder and there are different stakes involved in that and our justice system has different processes." But, he said, that was “unfolding".

