‘We felt quiet diplomacy and all…’Justin Trudeau on why he went ‘public’ on Nijjar Killing row
The Prime Minister also indicated that Canada will reveal evidence concerning Nijjar's killing on June 18 in Surrey, but later.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken about his statement on September 18 in the House of Commons about “credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was meant to deter New Delhi from continuing such actions in the country.