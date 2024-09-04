‘We have centuries-old cultural ties,’ PM Modi says, Brunei ‘important part of India’s Act East Policy’

PM Modi emphasized the centuries-old ties between India and Brunei, highlighting Brunei's significance in India's Act East Policy. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and celebrated the 40th anniversary of Brunei's independence and their bilateral partnership.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks prior to a meeting with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Dean KASSIM / AFP)
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks prior to a meeting with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Dean KASSIM / AFP)(AFP)

Brunei Darussalam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India and Brunei have “centuries-old ties” and Brunei is important for India's Act East Policy.

PM Modi met with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah for "wide-ranging" discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to you and the entire Royal Family for your kind words, warm welcome and hospitality. I convey my greetings to you and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," he added.

Also Read: World’s largest palace ‘Istana Nurul Iman’ hosts PM Modi in Brunei; All you need to know

During the talks, PM Modi emphasized plans to expand trade ties, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges between India and Brunei. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and his family warmly welcomed PM Modi at the Istana Nurul Iman.

PM Modi said, “We have centuries-old cultural ties. The basis of our friendship is our great cultural tradition. Under your leadership, our relations have been growing stronger day by day. The memories of your visit to India as the Chief Guest on our Republic Day in 2018 are still remembered with great pride by the people of India.”

Also Read: ’Looking forward to strong ties’: PM Modi arrives in Brunei, interacts with children, Indian diaspora | Watch

PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit had said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

“It is also a happy coincidence that this year we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our bilateral partnership. Brunei being an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for us,” PM Modi added,” said PM Modi.

“We respect each other's feelings. I am confident that my visit and our discussions will provide a strategic direction for our relations in the times to come. Once again, on this occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you,” he further added.

Moreover, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Brunei an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read: PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, meets Indian diaspora: Check glimpses from Brunei

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, “Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei's capital. The chancery complex reflects a deep Indianness, skillfully combining traditional motifs with lush tree plantations. According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the design honours India's rich cultural heritage while creating a serene and welcoming environment.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘We have centuries-old cultural ties,’ PM Modi says, Brunei ‘important part of India’s Act East Policy’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    404.40
    11:36 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.9 (-0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics

    299.15
    11:37 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.95 (0.66%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    356.60
    11:36 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    313.45
    11:37 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    -8.7 (-2.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    723.25
    11:30 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    49.35 (7.32%)

    Piramal Pharma

    203.70
    11:30 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    10.75 (5.57%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,697.15
    11:30 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    241.65 (5.42%)

    B E M L

    4,044.00
    11:30 AM | 4 SEP 2024
    192.2 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue