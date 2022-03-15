This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, 'we have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Days after India said it accidentally fired a missile in Pakistan and that the "deeply regrettable" incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance, the United States has said there is no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India was anything other than accidental.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Days after India said it accidentally fired a missile in Pakistan and that the "deeply regrettable" incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance, the United States has said there is no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India was anything other than accidental.
According to news agency PTI report, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "we have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident."
According to news agency PTI report, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "we have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident."
"We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow up. They issued a statement on March 9th to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow up. They issued a statement on March 9th to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes following Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stating India’s explanation of the "accidental firing" of a missile was a “serious matter" that could not be addressed with a "simplistic explanation" offered by New Delhi and once again pressed for a joint probe.
This comes following Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stating India’s explanation of the "accidental firing" of a missile was a “serious matter" that could not be addressed with a "simplistic explanation" offered by New Delhi and once again pressed for a joint probe.
The Foreign Minister said such a "serious matter" could not be addressed with the “simplistic explanation" proffered by the Indian authorities, the Foreign Office said.
The Foreign Minister said such a "serious matter" could not be addressed with the “simplistic explanation" proffered by the Indian authorities, the Foreign Office said.
He said Pakistan had called for a joint probe and was calling upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in upholding and promoting strategic stability in the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said Pakistan had called for a joint probe and was calling upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in upholding and promoting strategic stability in the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s defence ministry said that the government has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a 'Court of Enquiry' into it, a day after Pakistan said a high-speed projectile launched from India entered its airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district of the Punjab province.
India’s defence ministry said that the government has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a 'Court of Enquiry' into it, a day after Pakistan said a high-speed projectile launched from India entered its airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district of the Punjab province.