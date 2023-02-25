‘We have to unwillingly accept strict conditions of IMF deal’: Pakistan PM
Pakistani authorities have been negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since early February over the policy framework and are hoping to sign a staff-level agreement that will pave the way for more inflows from other bilateral and multilateral lenders.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the crisis-hit country has to ‘unwillingly’ accept the strict conditions of the IMF deal to provide a lifeline for an economy in turmoil. He was speaking to top security officials at his office in Islamabad in a meeting.
